Canadian military chopper buzzed by Chinese fighter jets, DND says

A Canadian military helicopter operating in the South China Sea had a close encounter of the unfriendly kind with Chinese fighter jets, the Department of National Defence (DND) has confirmed.

The CH-148 Cyclone, which is attached to HMCS Ottawa, was buzzed by two People's Liberation Army Air Force J-11s on Sunday.

The incident was first reported by CNN.

In a statement issued Friday, DND said the helicopter was conducting a routine training exercise when it was intercepted.

The department said the first pass by the Chinese fighters was deemed safe, while two subsequent passes were not safe — they were close enough for the "helicopter to experience turbulence and take appropriate actions to remain safe."

Later the same day, during a second sortie, the same helicopter was again intercepted by another J-11 fighter aircraft, which launched flares directly in front of the Canadian helicopter, DND said.

"The helicopter pilot had to manoeuvre to avoid the flares and reduce the risk of ingesting a flare into the helicopter's rotor and intakes," the department said. "This encounter was also deemed unsafe."

It's the second time in the past month that Canadian military aircraft have had runs-ins with the Chinese air force.

A CP-140 Aurora patrol plane, operating in international airspace and conducting a patrol to enforce United Nations sanctions against North Korea, was also intercepted in what the defence department described as an "unsafe manner."

A close-up view of the cockpit of a Chinese fighter jet flying close to a CP-140 Aurora over the East China Sea on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (Radio-Canada)

That incident happened on Oct. 16 over the East China Sea and took place in full view of Maj.-Gen. Iain Huddleston, the commander of the 1st Air Division, and navy Capt. Rob Watt, Canada's defence attache to Japan.

Two media crews were also on board the CP-140 flight and recorded the encounter.

Defence Minister Bill Blair, on his way into the House of Commons on Friday, underlined the seriousness of the latest incident involving the helicopter.

"All interactions took place in international airspace, well outside any claimed territorial seas and associated airspace," Blair said.

There were no injuries among the flight crew and sailors aboard the patrol frigate are also safe, the minister added.

Part of the mission of HMCS Ottawa, along with Canada's allies, is to maintain freedom of navigation in international waterways such as the South China Sea, Blair said.

"It is expected that these interceptions will take place, but our expectation is that they will take place in a manner that is safe," he said.