Air force announcing plan to return Cyclone choppers to service after deadly crash

The air force will lay out its plan today to return the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter fleet to service following a devastating crash earlier this spring that claimed the lives of six military members.

The aircraft have been grounded (or placed on "operational pause," according to the military jargon) since the April 29 accident in the Ionian Sea.

Senior air force officials — including the commander of the 1st Canadian Air Division, the director of aerospace equipment and the head of flight safety — will outline how the maritime helicopter, which is crucial to naval operations, will get back in the air.

A preliminary flight safety report, released last week, blamed the accident on "aircraft system and human factors."

The report indicated that, after the helicopter had conducted a flypast of the frigate HMCS Fredericton, it "did not respond as the crew would have anticipated."

Since it was flying at a low altitude, the helicopter was unable to recover and hit the ocean at high speed.

Watch: The Cyclones and the military's long quest to replace its ship-borne helicopters

The Canadian military's last ship-borne choppers lasted over half a century. But a false start on replacing the Sea Kings meant it took 25 years to acquire their replacements — the Cyclone CH-148s, which are now facing questions after a fatal crash. 7:43

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said it could be a year or more before a final determination is made on what brought the aircraft down.

At various points during the investigation, defence experts have suggested that the helicopter will only return to service once the air force has a firm idea of what caused the accident and how to prevent it in the future.