Cyclone chopper crash investigation focuses on 'aircraft system and human factors'
Investigators looking into the crash of a Canadian Cyclone military helicopter say they are focusing on “aircraft system and human factors” in their probe. A report released today confirms much of the information on the public record — but offers little insight into a tragedy that claimed six lives.
Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
Master Cpl. Scott Galbraith signals the air crew to put a Cyclone CH-148 helicopter's blades in place aboard HMCS Fredericton during Operation Reassurance on Jan. 30, 2020. (Cpl. Simon Arcand/Canadian Armed Forces/Combat Camera)

The crash killed six military members.

Investigators filed a preliminary flight safety report at the end of May and released a vague public statement today.

That short summary confirmed what has been released publicly already — that the maritime helicopter was returning to HMCS Fredericton when it passed the frigate and turned around for another "downwind leg" approach to the ship.

"During this final complex manoeuvring turn to close with the ship, the aircraft did not respond as the crew would have anticipated," said the report.

"This event occurred at a low altitude, was unrecoverable and the aircraft entered a high energy descent and impacted the water astern the ship."

Normally, a flight safety report gives an indication of what caused the crash. This one concludes by saying "the investigation is focusing on aircraft systems and human factors."

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said it could be up to a year or more before a final determination is made on what brought the aircraft down.

Pieces of wreckage and the remains of some of those killed were retrieved recently from the bottom of the Ionian Sea with the help of a U.S. Navy salvage drone.

