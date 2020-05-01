Cyclone chopper crash investigation focuses on 'aircraft system and human factors'

Air force flight safety investigators say they are looking at "aircraft system and human factors" in their probe of a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crash off the coast of Greece at the end of April.

The crash killed six military members.

Investigators filed a preliminary flight safety report at the end of May and released a vague public statement today.

That short summary confirmed what has been released publicly already — that the maritime helicopter was returning to HMCS Fredericton when it passed the frigate and turned around for another "downwind leg" approach to the ship.

"During this final complex manoeuvring turn to close with the ship, the aircraft did not respond as the crew would have anticipated," said the report.

"This event occurred at a low altitude, was unrecoverable and the aircraft entered a high energy descent and impacted the water astern the ship."

Normally, a flight safety report gives an indication of what caused the crash. This one concludes by saying "the investigation is focusing on aircraft systems and human factors."

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has said it could be up to a year or more before a final determination is made on what brought the aircraft down.

Pieces of wreckage and the remains of some of those killed were retrieved recently from the bottom of the Ionian Sea with the help of a U.S. Navy salvage drone.