Intelligence agency calls for ramped-up cyber defences after Russia invades Ukraine

Canada's cyber spy agency is warning organizations to shore up their defences against Russia-based cyber threat activity as the Western world responds to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement Thursday, the Communications Security Establishment said that "in light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified military offensive in Ukraine," it "strongly encourages all Canadian organizations to take immediate action and bolster their online cyber defences."

The CSE statement doesn't identify vulnerable organizations but said it's watching for cyber threat activity "directed at critical infrastructure networks, operational and information technology."

The agency said that while it's not aware of any specific threats to Canadian organizations related to events in and around Ukraine, it pointed to a historical pattern of cyber attacks on Ukraine.

"While we can't speak about specific operations, we can confirm that CSE has been tracking cyber threat activity associated with the current crisis," said CSE spokesperson Evan Koronewski.

"CSE has been sharing valuable cyber threat intelligence with key partners in Ukraine. We also continue to work with the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) in support of Ukraine, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, and cyber operations."

Thursday's warning is the third from the agency this year. It issued a threat bulletin in January and another earlier this month directed at critical infrastructure operators.

Earlier Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a new suite of sanctions on Russian entities after President Vladimir Putin launched a series of unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.