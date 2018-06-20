CSIS shared information about detained Canadian without approval: watchdog

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service shared and requested information about a Canadian detained by a foreign state without proper approval, says the independent watchdog monitoring the spy agency.

In its annual report, tabled in the House of Commons Wednesday, the Security Intelligence Review Committee also called out CSIS for not fully complying with a federal court ruling that found it illegally retained data.

But as former national security analyst Stephanie Carvin points out, the criticism comes as the spy agency awaits a massive legislative change which would address some of the committee's concerns.

In its 2017-2018 report, the committee, commonly known as SIRC, concentrated on information-sharing practices, mental health, extremism and the agency's metadata practices.

It looked at four instances of CSIS sharing information with foreign entities "where a substantial risk of mistreatment existed" between 2015 and 2017.

Two of the countries involved in the four cases were known to have problematic human rights records, the report says.

​

When it comes to sharing information about Canadians with foreign countries, the agency must determine whether there is a substantial risk of mistreatment resulting from the information shared, the report says. If there is, and if it's not clear whether the risk can be mitigated, the decision has to be referred to the director of CSIS through the information-sharing evaluation committee.

"SIRC found that CSIS shared and requested information with respect to a Canadian detained by a foreign state without the approval of [the committee], despite evidence of an elevated risk that the caveats and assurances would not be respected," says the report.

"CSIS continued to rely on assurances it had received from this country five years prior, despite having committed to the minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness to seek updated assurances due to credible allegations of torture."

No evidence CSIS used torture information

In another case it reviewed, SIRC found that operational managers did not properly assess or document the risks of sharing or soliciting information, including the risk that caveats and assurances would not be respected.

A caveat, says SIRC's report, could stipulate that the information being shared is for intelligence purposes only and should not be used in a prosecution or shared with other agencies.

"In a lot of cases it seems to have been a matter of human error rather than policy," said Carvin, now an assistant professor at Carleton University "This is one of the most challenging aspects with regard to national security — how do we balance the privacy of individuals with the need to share information?"

SIRC found no evidence that CSIS used information obtained by torture or abuse and said CSIS didn't directly contribute to human rights abuses when it shared information in these cases.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has introduced federal directives to limit — but not outright forbid — Canada's spy, police and border agencies from using information that likely was extracted through torture. Bill C-59 would embed those directives in law.

​None of the foreign states in question were named in the report.

The committee is recommending CSIS develop guidelines on assessing and documenting the risk of mistreatment in cases where it shares personal information with foreign governments, and the risk of assurances and caveats not being respected by those countries. Those assessments, says the report, should take into account the most recent and relevant information, including operational reporting.

"With respect to areas in which SIRC has made recommendations, CSIS has accepted and, in many cases, already acted on the majority of this year's recommendations," wrote CSIS director David Vigneault in a statement on the report.

CSIS still struggling after metadata court case

Goodale also asked the committee to look into CSIS's response to a 2016 federal court ruling that found the agency illegally kept potentially revealing electronic data about Canadians over a 10-year period.

SIRC said that, for the most part, CSIS has "made good progress" when it comes to the illegal retention of metadata and its warranted collection systems, but has failed to deal with broader implications.

"CSIS's policies with respect to both third-party information collected under warrant and bulk datasets collected without a warrant have yet to be fully aligned with the law," says the report.

"SIRC is concerned with respect to CSIS's capacity to deliver policy development commitments."

Vigneault said CSIS is assessing the recommendations, but he already disagrees with some of SIRC's conclusions.

"A modern intelligence requires the lawful authority to collect and analyze a broad range of data to detect threats and identify previously unknown trends and patterns. Datasets are important building blocks that could lead not only to initiating an investigation, but to unfolding investigations," he said. "We must, however, implement performance measures to better demonstrate the utility of data analytics, and we are doing so as part of the efforts to implement the proposed Bill C-59."

Carvin said Bill C-59, which passed third reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday, would bolster the legislation around information sharing and datasets.

​"The optics are never great when SIRC comes out and says CSIS isn't in compliance with its recommendations or the federal court decisions, but at the end of the day we 're in a serious period of legislative flux and a lot of the legislation in Bill C-59, which just passed the House, will actually fix a lot of the concerns that have been raised," she said.

Every year, SIRC reviews CSIS's activities to ensure the spy agency has acted appropriately and in accordance with the law. Its report was sent first to the director of CSIS and the Public Safety minister before it was tabled in Parliament.