Federal Court calls out CSIS over how it handles warrants

The Federal Court is urging the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to "do better" after chastising the spy agency over concerns related to judicial warrants.

Federal Court decision points to what it calls an 'an institutional failing' at spy agency

The Canadian Press ·
Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service David Vigneault sits at a desk wearing a dark suit. He is a middle-aged white man and has a focused look on his face while adjusting an ear piece that acts as a translation aid.
Director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) David Vigneault adjusts a translation aid as he waits to appear before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The Federal Court is again urging CSIS to keep the court informed of problems in a timely way. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

The ruling from Federal Court Chief Justice Paul Crampton is the court's latest expression of displeasure with CSIS over how it complies with the obligation to keep the court informed of problems in a timely way.

"CSIS's failure to live up to its obligation in this regard appears to have been an institutional failing, rather than a failing of any particular individual or individuals," Crampton wrote.

"This failing goes to the heart of CSIS's relationship with the court. It is a matter of institutional trust. It is incumbent upon CSIS to continue its recent efforts to do better."

A public version of the top secret October 2023 decision was released Tuesday.

The ruling describes how CSIS relied on the Communications Security Establishment, Canada's cyberspy agency, to execute warrants approved by the court.

It later emerged, through a spy watchdog report, that the CSE had disclosed information about Canadians in a way that contradicted key principles CSIS had previously outlined to the court.

In his ruling, Crampton said CSIS must ensure that such third parties, such as the CSE, live up to the same standards that apply to the intelligence service itself.

