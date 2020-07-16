Skip to Main Content
Judge calls for review after CSIS fails to flag info likely obtained illegally
Politics

Judge calls for review after CSIS fails to flag info likely obtained illegally

A federal judge says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to disclose its reliance on information that was likely collected illegally when seeking warrants to probe extremism.

Federal Court finds intelligence agency displayed 'cavalier institutional approach' to the rule of law

The Canadian Press ·
A federal judge has rebuked the Canadian Security Intelligence Service for failing to disclose it was relying on information likely obtained illegally to obtain warrants. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

A federal judge says the Canadian Security Intelligence Service failed to disclose its reliance on information that was likely collected illegally when seeking warrants to probe extremism.

Federal Court Justice Patrick Gleeson is calling for a comprehensive external review of the circumstances after finding "a cavalier institutional approach" to the rule of law.

In his ruling, Gleeson says the review must look at interactions between CSIS and the federal Justice Department to fully identify systemic, governance and cultural shortcomings and failures.

Gleeson says anything less will fall short of ensuring that confidence and trust in the spy service as a key national institution is restored and enhanced.

The judge says it is beyond his authority to order this type of comprehensive review.

However, he says the knowledge and expertise available to the government within federal watchdog agencies and among outside experts could be called upon.

More to come

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

now