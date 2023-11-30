Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are "devastating" and "absolutely unacceptable."

Four officers with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service are raising the allegations, saying the B.C. office is a toxic workplace.

One CSIS officer says she was raped nine times by a senior colleague while in surveillance vehicles, while another says she was sexually assaulted by the same man, despite a warning to their bosses that the man needed to be kept away from young women.

Trudeau, who was in Ajax, Ont., for a separate announcement, says the allegations are of "deep, deep concern."

He says the government needs to make sure everyone in every workplace — no matter how sensitive or secret their work is — is protected, particularly for people who serve their country.

Trudeau says his minister and his entire government are following up "very directly" on the issues.

