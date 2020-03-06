CSIS warns business travellers, academics about 'honey traps' and undercover cab drivers

Canada's spy agency is now warning Canadians travelling abroad for work that they could be targeted by foreign intelligence services.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service's recently updated guide includes a list of tips to avoid getting ensnared in foreign espionage operations — anything from ransacked hotel rooms to sexual entrapment.

"The threat you face as a Canadian traveller is real," warns the guide, titled "Far From Home."

"Canada and Canadians have been, and will continue to be, targeted by foreign intelligence agencies seeking state, industrial and academic secrets; by extremists who see you, as a representative of a Western government, company or academic institution, as an enemy; and by criminals who are simply looking for a quick score.

"In short, you are not safe simply because you are Canadian."

Versions of the document have been drafted since 2012 to advise travelling government officials. It existed mainly in the shadows, until the Globe and Mail received a copy of it through an access to information request.

CSIS spokesperson John Townsend said the agency has since broadened the advisory to include advice for Canadian business and academic travellers. CSIS made it public last week.

"CSIS wants Canadians to be confident travellers by having relevant security information at their fingertips before they travel for work," he said in an email Friday.

Jessica Davis, president of Insight Threat Intelligence, said CSIS is acknowledging the new reality of espionage in 2020.

"Foreign states and foreign intelligence services are increasingly targeting academics and business people for their intellectual property, trade secrets, corporate secrets of a wide variety, in order to gain an advantage economically," she said.

The document lists a number of tips for Canadians abroad that apply no matter where they're travelling.

CSIS warns of 'honey traps'

Preparation needs to start well before takeoff, said CSIS: the visa application process, for example, can give foreign intelligence operatives insights into a travellers' "worthiness" as a target.

"Be truthful but do not volunteer more information than needed," says CSIS.

The agency also recommends Canadians rehearse what they'll say if they're questioned at the border — especially if they're travelling in a group. It recommends that travellers pack light and leave things like contact lists at home.

Once they've arrived at their destination, says the guide, Canadians should "assume that in many countries, [they] will be subject to physical surveillance."

Some intelligence services might search travellers' luggage at the airport, or plant friendly associates to glean information through flattery, CSIS says.

Trust no one

"Never talk shop or volunteer information in front of taxi drivers, waiters and bartenders who could be intelligence officers or informants. Every little bit of information can be useful to a competitor," says the guide.

CSIS also warns about blackmail through sexual entrapment — known in the spy trade as a "honey trap".

"Honey traps often involve the clandestine recording of an intimate encounter. These recordings are either used to blackmail or publicly embarrass the victim," warns CSIS.

"Foreign governments are known to employ this tactic, and travellers should be aware of the potential hazards of accepting offers of companionship while travelling.

"There are also reports of individuals who have suspected they were drugged and who awoke to find that their hotel room had been searched, smartphone stolen and secret business documents missing."

David Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), speaks to the Senate committee on national security. (CBC/Senate TV)

Davis said the warnings apply to people working in industries and fields: oil and gas, minerals, technology, artificial intelligence and biomedical.

She also said travellers should be wary in counties they might think are safe.

"In reality, foreign intelligence services operate without really considering geographic borders. So we've seen the United States being targeted by espionage, particularly economic espionage, trade secrets, those kinds of things," she said.

"Even if you're in what we consider to be a safe country, it's not necessarily that country itself who's targeting you. It may be spies from other countries who are doing it. Think of no country as being really safe."

During a 2018 speech, Canadian Security Intelligence Service Director David Vigneault said that while terrorism remains "the number one national security related danger" in Canada, he considers commercial espionage "the greatest threat to our prosperity and national interest."