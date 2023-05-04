Chinese officials have threatened, intimidated Canadians and permanent residents on Canadian soil: CSIS

Canada's intelligence agency says it knows Beijing officials have travelled to Canada to threaten and intimidate Chinese Canadians and permanent residents into returning to China, raising questions about the ability of police to investigate foreign interference.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) confirmed in its latest annual report, tabled in the House of Commons Thursday, that it knows sub-national affiliates of the People's Republic of China's police service, the Ministry of Public Security, have set up in this country without the government of Canada's permission.

"CSIS has observed instances where representatives from various investigatory bodies in the [People Republic of China] have come to Canada, often without notifying local law enforcement agencies, and used threats and intimidation in attempting to force 'fugitive' Chinese Canadians and permanent residents to return to the PRC," said the 2022 annual report.

The House of Commons has been seized with the issue of foreign interference for weeks, including the government's response to so-called Chinese government "police stations" operating on Canadian soil.

The RCMP has said it's investigating the "police stations" but hasn't confirmed any charges. The federal government also hasn't confirmed it has expelled any diplomats over the issue, provoking ire from the Conservative Opposition.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper faced off with Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino last week during a committee meeting on the issue, accusing the government of taking "no meaningful action."

While the minister repeatedly said the clandestine stations in Canada have been shut down, two Montreal-area community groups under investigation for allegedly hosting secret Chinese government police stations say they continue to operate normally.

Mendicino told reporters after the committee meeting that decisions to expel diplomats are made on a "principle basis" and added that police make decisions to lay charges independent of government.

"There are many provisions under the Criminal Code which may apply, depending on the facts on the ground," he said.

Questions raised about diplomat tied to Chong case

The House of Commons has also been seized about why a Chinese diplomat accused of playing a role in trying to target Conservative MP Michael Chong's family in Hong Kong has also not been sanctioned.

On Monday, the Globe and Mail, citing a 2021 top-secret CSIS document and an anonymous national security source, reported that China's intelligence agency was seeking information about an unnamed Canadian MP's relatives "who may be located in the PRC, for further potential sanctions."

The Globe reported that MP was Chong, who was sanctioned by China in 2021 for his support for a parliamentary motion condemning Beijing's conduct in Xinjiang, a region in northwestern China, as genocide.

The Globe also said that Zhao Wei, a Chinese diplomat in Canada, was working on this matter.

In the House of Commons, the Wellington-Halton Hills MP has referred to the actions as "intimidation operations."

MP Michael Chong says 'the government did nothing' after alleged threats from China Duration 4:27 The Conservative MP demanded more details from government on alleged threats from China against his family. 'Who knew what — and when?'

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, called it "insane."

"If any one of you were to threaten the family of an MP because of a vote in the House of Commons, you would be in jail. This guy's not only not in jail, he's in Canada with diplomatic immunity," he said.

The prime minister and Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino have both said they only learned about the allegations from Monday's newspaper report and that CSIS didn't previously pass on information.

Trudeau said Wednesday he is directing Canada's spy agency to share more information with the federal government about threats to members of Parliament.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China denied the allegations.

"We never interfere in Canada's internal affairs and have no interest whatsoever in doing so," said Mao Ning.

"At the same time, we are resolute in defending our sovereignty, security and development interests and opposing actions that interfere in China's internal affairs and harm China's interests."