Canadian intelligence agency calls out false Russian claim Ukraine is harvesting organs

Russia has been spreading false claims that Ukraine has been harvesting the organs of fallen soldiers and children as Russia tries to garner support for its invasion, according to a rare warning from Canada's foreign signals intelligence agency.

The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) also said it's aware of dedicated efforts to promote fake anti-Canadian stories.

Following its British and American allies, the CSE tweeted Friday about observations gleaned from its intelligence of what it calls Russian-backed disinformation campaigns, a well-known tactic used by President Vladimir Putin's government.

The agency said there's been a co-ordinated effort by Russia to create and spread false claims that Ukraine was harvesting organs of fallen soldiers, women and children, and using mobile cremators to dispose of the evidence.

Russia has also "created and amplified fake stories and narratives falsely claiming that only military targets were being attacked, and that civilian causalities in Ukraine were lower than what confirmed, verifiable reports have shown," said CSE.

"Equally, we've seen Russia's efforts to promote stories that falsely categorize Russian protesters and citizens opposed to the invasion as supporting neo-Nazis and genocide."

A spokesperson said false stories aimed at the Canadian Armed Forces are circulating, too.

"Not surprisingly, we have seen dedicated efforts to promote fake, anti-Canadian stories, which are designed to look authentic, directed at members of the Canadian Armed Forces," said Ryan.

A former Canadian Armed Forces sniper who left to fight Russian forces in Ukraine came forward after claims that he had been killed were shared online for weeks.

Posts on a Russian social media site claimed the man, who goes by the nom de guerre Wali, had been killed by Russian Special Forces 20 minutes after he arrived in Mariupol, the southern port city that has been under siege by Russia.

"I'm alive, as you can see," Wali told CBC last month. "Not a single scratch."

'Russian hasn't changed its playbook': expert

The spy agency, which usually just informs the government of the activities of foreign entities that threaten Canada or its allies, said it's sharing some of its findings more widely so Canadians can guard themselves against disinformation amid the ongoing crisis."

"Canada's support to Ukraine is unwavering. The Russian invasion must stop and we will continue to work, as part of the government of Canada's efforts, to correct false narratives that undermine the facts," said Foreman.

Former security analyst Stephanie Carvin, now an associate professor at Carleton University, said despite Russia's revered information operation capabilities, it has so far underperformed and is failing to pick up much traction in the West.

"I think they've been very poor, shockingly poor, actually," she said.

"I think pre-bunking may have played a serious role in this. But also the fact is that it just seems like Russia hasn't changed its playbook, whereas I think the West has."

Still, Carvin warned that just like its military operations, Russia is likely to adapt its information operations strategy.

"All of this could change down the road," she said.

Warnings about cyberattacks

CSE has issued multiple warnings to power companies, banks and other critical elements of Canada's infrastructure and economy to shore up their defences against Russia-based cyber threat activity as the Western world responds to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The agency said it has been sharing cyber threat intelligence with key partners in Ukraine and is working with the Canadian Armed Forces through intelligence sharing, cyber security and cyber operations.

Carvin said she hopes to see more transparency from Canada's intelligence agencies.

"You can't have an intelligence briefing like this every day, but I think a good, timely one is important to the Canadian public, and makes them aware that these campaigns exist, which may be important down the road — say, during an election," she said.

"Just because these campaigns are out there doesn't necessarily mean that they're successful and everyone should lose their mind about it. It's just [a reminder] to keep aware that these kinds of campaigns exist and that the national security community is watching."