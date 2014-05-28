Cyber spies fall short on protecting Canadians' privacy after breaches, says new report

Canada's foreign signals intelligence agency has been falling short when it comes to containing the damage done by privacy breaches, says a new report from the intelligence sector watchdog.

The findings are found in a redacted report from the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) looking into reported breaches of Canadians' privacy by the Communications Security Establishment (CSE). The report was made public this week.

The CSE gathers foreign signals intelligence — or SIGINT, to use the intelligence sector's term for it. Its mandate specifically limits it to monitoring online activity abroad. The agency also has been tasked with protecting critical government infrastructure from hackers and state-sponsored attacks.

Given the sensitive nature of its work, CSE has to catalogue every incident of its activities putting the privacy of Canadians, or of any individual in Canada, at risk.

The watchdog agency wrote that it understands privacy incidents are unavoidable due to the nature of CSE's work, but it flagged problems with the way CSE treats breaches — and warned that there's nothing stopping systemic incidents from reoccurring, given the agency's behaviour.

"The mitigation, documentation and reporting of privacy incidents was inconsistent and did not always meet the transparency and accountability objectives set out in CSE internal policy," said the NSIRA report.

"Moreover, incidents were not always assessed with a view to determining the impact on lawfulness and/or the privacy of Canadians."

CSE-watcher and Citizen Lab Research fellow Bill Robinson said the report shows that the spy agency isn't doing enough to clean up after it makes a mistake that leads to a privacy breach.

"We're talking about when they make mistakes and information about average Canadians ends up getting reported by them, or otherwise gets into people's inboxes or ... where it shouldn't be," he said.

"And then, what do they do when they find out about that and how do they try to prevent that from happening? And the report suggests they're not doing a very good job of that.

"It's kind of a damning report for CSE."

CSE failing to follow up, says NSIRA

While many details are blacked out in the report, NSIRA said it observed incidents of data containing Canadian identity information being incorrectly shared, and of foreign intelligence products created through inadvertent targeting of Canadians. CSE would cancel or delete the information without checking to see of the information had been used, said the report.

"Cancelling a SIGINT product, in NSIRA's opinion, is insufficient to mitigate the potential harm arising from inadvertently including Canadian information within a report," said the report.

'While the potential harm is limited from the moment the report is cancelled, information with a Canadian privacy interest might still have been used prior to the product's cancellation."

That failure to follow up could have real consequences, said Robinson.

"They don't check on asking what they've done with the information, which could be putting somebody on a no-fly list. Or it could be putting them on a 'kill them with a drone' list in the worst case," he said.

NSIRA said the number of breach incidents has skyrocketed over the previous year, by about 80 per cent. It said CSE's failure to assess these incidents amounts to a "gap in responsibility" for the spy agency.

As part of its the review, the oversight body's staff reviewed incident files between July 1, 2018 and July 31, 2019 involving information about a person or business in Canada that was handled in a manner counter to CSE's mandate, and cases involving a Canadian or a person in Canada involving the Five Eyes alliance. It also looked at cases where CSE improperly handled information about a Canadian or a person in Canada — but the information was kept from leaking out.

CSE's privacy issues were also flagged in NSIRA's annual report late last year.

CBC News has requested comment from CSE.