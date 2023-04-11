Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·New

Intelligence agency says it's aware of online attacks on government sites during Ukrainian PM's visit

The agency that oversees cybersecurity for the federal government says it's aware of reports that hackers have knocked some government websites offline — just as Canada hosts Ukraine's prime minister.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is in Toronto

CBC News ·
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a bilateral meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a bilateral meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The agency that oversees cybersecurity for the federal government says it's aware of reports that hackers have knocked some government websites offline — just as Canada hosts Ukraine's prime minister.

The Prime Minister Office's website hasn't been loading Tuesday morning. The Senate's website experienced issues Monday.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is visiting Toronto. The Communications Security Establishment (CSE) says it's not uncommon to see attacks against countries hosting Ukrainian officials.

A pro-Russian hacking group has taken credit for both attacks. 

"While these incidents draw attention, they have very little impact on the systems affected," Robyn Hawco, a spokesperson for the Communications Security Establishment, said in an email.

"CSE and its Canadian Centre for Cyber Security have observed that it's not uncommon to see distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against countries hosting visits from Ukrainian government officials."

Hawco said the Canadian government, "like every other government and private sector organization in the world," is a target for persistent cyberthreats and is working with other departments "to ensure there are systems and tools in place to monitor, detect and investigate potential threats, and to neutralize threats when they occur."

CSE warned of retaliation by Russia-aligned hackers

Earlier this year, the agency called for a "heightened state of vigilance" against the threat of retaliatory cyber attacks by Russia-aligned hackers.

That warning came just hours after Ottawa promised to give Ukraine four Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks, and after another Russia-aligned cybercrime group vowed to go after countries that support Ukraine in the ongoing war.

Germany recently experienced its own DDoS attack by hackers targeting government sites and airports.

That country's security agency, BSI, said some financial sector targets were also affected but the hits had little effect.

Nancy Faeser, the German interior minister, warned that her country faces a "massive danger" from Russian sabotage. 

"The cybersecurity concerns have been exacerbated by the war," she said in February. "The attacks of pro-Russia hackers have increased."

Moscow denied carrying out that hacking operation.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Account Holder

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now