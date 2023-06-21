Corrections commissioner never mentioned Bernardo transfer over months of conversations: Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the Correctional Service of Canada's commissioner Anne Kelly never mentioned in advance that serial killer Paul Bernardo could be transferred from a maximum to medium-security prison, even though they spoke frequently over the months leading up to the move.

The comment comes after CBC News asked the government how often Mendicino and his office spoke to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) prior to Bernardo's controversial transfer.

Mendicino said Wednesday he meets with Kelly on "as-needed basis" which works out to "probably once every week, once every two weeks." He said Kelly never mentioned Bernardo's upcoming transfer during those meetings before the transfer was completed on May 29.

"We do have frequent briefings," Mendicino said. "But what's clear is that I was not personally briefed about the Paul Bernardo affair until May 30."

CSC confirms the decision to reclassify Bernardo and recommend his transfer to medium security was made on Feb. 13, while the decision to transfer him was made on March 27.

Mendicino's office told CBC News that its staff held roughly two calls a month with CSC staff between March and May and it was not told about the controversial prison transfer.

Bernardo's transfer "was not brought up during those biweekly meetings," the minister's office has said.

CSC has said it has an "established process for advance notifications about high-profile offenders" and it followed its "existing processes" to notify the minister's office. CSC said it alerted Mendicino's office by email on March 2 and again on May 25 about Bernardo's transfer.

"This is consistent with other operational departments, where operational matters are case-specific," CSC said in a media statement issued to CBC News on June 15.

Since last week, Mendicino has faced repeated calls from the Conservatives to resign over his handling of Bernardo's transfer. CBC News first reported that when Mendicino called the decision to transfer Bernardo "shocking and incomprehensible," his office actually had known about the potential transfer for months.

Mendicino said his office should have briefed him earlier and that he's taken corrective action internally. He hasn't said if he will dismiss any staff.

Lawyer Tim Danson represents the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy, who were raped and murdered by Bernardo. He said if it's true that Kelly failed to mention Bernardo's transfer, there needs to be an explanation and questions raised about whether people should be keeping their jobs.

"In the legal world, sometimes an omission is more deadly than an admission," Danson told CBC News. "This means the minister was effectively misled. And absent of an amazing explanation, there's got to be consequences."

Danson also said Mendicino had "every right to expect that such a critical and serious matter" of "enormous public interest" would be disclosed to him by the commissioner.

Mendicino said he spoke to Kelly for the first time about Bernardo's transfer when he called her on June 5 — almost a week after he said he was briefed on the transfer.

WATCH/ Mendicino questioned about legal fees for Bernardo's victims

Mendicino pressed on legal fees for families of Bernardo's victims Duration 2:27 Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says he met with heads of the Correctional Service of Canada 'weekly or every other week' and Paul Bernardo's transfer was never brought up. He also says that he reached out to the French and Mahaffy families regarding legal fees they had to pay.

Mendicino said Wednesday that "the most important thing" is that he will issue a ministerial directive to ensure he's notified directly and in advance of high-profile offenders' prison transfers. He said the directive, which is still being drafted, will also make it mandatory for victims' families to receive advance warning. Mendicino's office has not said how much advance warning will be required.

On Tuesday, CBC asked CSC how often it meets with the minister and his office and whether CSC staff ever verbally raised Bernardo's transfer during regular meetings ahead of the transfer. CSC has not yet replied.

Kelly asked for a review of Bernardo's file "as an additional check and balance, to ensure everything was done in accordance with our policies and legislative framework," CSC said.

A three-person review committee is expected to wrap up its review of Bernardo's transfer within the next week.