CRTC hearings continue on CBC's program licensing renewal
Canada's telecommunications regulator continues hearings today on the CBC's application to renew licences for its various English and French programming services.
Public broadcaster seeking more 'flexibility' on financial reporting for online platforms
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is reviewing the public broadcaster's proposed framework and programming strategy and commitments.
The virtual hearing began 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is streaming it live.
About 70 interveners have made presentations to the CRTC, including Canadian Media Producers Association, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Quebecor Media Inc., Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages.
