CRTC hearings continue on CBC's program licensing renewal

Canada's telecommunications regulator continues hearings today on the CBC's application to renew licences for its various English and French programming services.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will continue its review of the public broadcaster's proposed framework and programming strategy and commitments.

The virtual hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is streaming it live.

Seventy interveners are scheduled to begin presentations to the CRTC on Friday and continue over eight days until Jan. 26. The Canadian Media Producers Association, the Canadian Olympic Committee, Quebecor Media Inc., Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages are among the presenters.