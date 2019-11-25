CRTC launches hearings on CBC's application to renew broadcasting licences

Canada's telecommunications regulator today launched a multi-day review of the CBC's broadcasting licences.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) electronic hearings are being held before its five-member panel.

The CRTC is hearing first from the public broadcaster, which is seeking to renew licences for its various English- and French-language audio and audio-visual programming services.

Seventy interveners are scheduled to begin presentations on Friday, which will continue over eight days until Jan. 26.

The Canadian Media Producers Association will make the first presentation. Other scheduled presenters include the Canadian Olympic Committee, Quebecor Media Inc., Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages.