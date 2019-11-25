CRTC launches hearings on CBC's application to renew broadcasting licences
Canada's telecommunications regulator today launched a multi-day review of the CBC's broadcasting licences.
The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) electronic hearings are being held before its five-member panel.
The CRTC is hearing first from the public broadcaster, which is seeking to renew licences for its various English- and French-language audio and audio-visual programming services.
Seventy interveners are scheduled to begin presentations on Friday, which will continue over eight days until Jan. 26.
The Canadian Media Producers Association will make the first presentation. Other scheduled presenters include the Canadian Olympic Committee, Quebecor Media Inc., Friends of Canadian Broadcasting and the Office of the Commissioner of Official Languages.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.