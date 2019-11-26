Scheer to unveil Conservative leadership team to take on Trudeau's government
Front-bench Tories announced as debate continues over fate of Scheer's leadership
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will announce his inner circle this morning, unveiling a leadership team that will drive the party's strategy to take on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
The list of names will be unveiled in Ottawa at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry the news conference live.
A new session of Parliament begins next Thursday, when MPs will choose a House Speaker and the minority Liberal government will lay out its priories in a speech from the throne.
Scheer's announcement comes as Conservative MPs and grassroots party members debate whether he should stay on as leader through the next election.
Supports point to the fact he led the party through a campaign that increased its seat count and popular support. Detractors say there was a failure to capitalize on a series of Liberal scandals and missteps.
Scheer has been dogged by questions over his positions on abortion and same-sex marriage, which many people inside and outside the party say are out of step with the majority of Canadians.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a news conference to announce his lineup of critics at 11:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.