Scheer to unveil Conservative leadership team to take on Trudeau's government

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will announce his inner circle this morning, unveiling a leadership team that will drive the party's strategy to take on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.

The list of names will be unveiled in Ottawa at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry the news conference live.

A new session of Parliament begins next Thursday, when MPs will choose a House Speaker and the minority Liberal government will lay out its priories in a speech from the throne.

Scheer's announcement comes as Conservative MPs and grassroots party members debate whether he should stay on as leader through the next election.

Supports point to the fact he led the party through a campaign that increased its seat count and popular support. Detractors say there was a failure to capitalize on a series of Liberal scandals and missteps.

Scheer has been dogged by questions over his positions on abortion and same-sex marriage, which many people inside and outside the party say are out of step with the majority of Canadians.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is holding a news conference to announce his lineup of critics at 11:30 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.