CRA workers vote for strike mandate during tax season as mediation looms

Workers at the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) have voted in favour of strike action Friday ahead of mediation talks set to take place later this month.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), which together with its subcomponent the Union of Taxation Employees represents 35,000 CRA workers, said in a statement members voted "overwhelmingly" for strike action, and will be in legal strike position as of April 14. The union is seeking wage increases, more flexibility on remote work and improved job security and work-life balance. Union members have not had a collective bargaining agreement since Oct. 31, 2021.

A strike could potentially disrupt tax filing. The deadline to file taxes is May 1, 2023.

"Tax season is here. Going on strike is never our first choice. But securing a strong strike mandate now gives us the leverage we need to reach a fair and decent contract," Marc Brière, Union of Taxation Employees president, said in the statement.

"And if we need to take job action to get the collective agreement our members deserve, that's what we're prepared to do."

CRA and the union agreed last week to mediation talks from April 17 to 20.

The CRA said Friday in a news release it's hoping to reach a deal through the talks "that is both fair to employees and reasonable for Canadian taxpayers."

"We are confident that the parties will find many areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides, during the upcoming negotiations," the news release reads.

"The CRA is committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, should they happen."