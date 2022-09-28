CRA offering amnesty period for businesses hit by Fiona

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is offering an amnesty period for businesses affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Businesses that had to file income or GST/HST tax returns between Sept. 26 and Oct. 30 will automatically have their deadlines extended to Oct. 31, says a government news release.

The CRA says it will not penalize or apply interest to a tax filing if the original deadline fell between those dates. The same measures are being applied to those who have to file trust income tax.

Other taxpayers who may owe money to the CRA can contact the organization to have their cases reviewed. They include those who were late filing their income tax returns this year, a CRA spokesperson said on background.