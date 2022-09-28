CRA offering amnesty period for businesses hit by Fiona
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is offering an amnesty period for businesses affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Deadline for business tax filings has been extended to Oct. 31
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is offering an amnesty period for businesses affected by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Businesses that had to file income or GST/HST tax returns between Sept. 26 and Oct. 30 will automatically have their deadlines extended to Oct. 31, says a government news release.
The CRA says it will not penalize or apply interest to a tax filing if the original deadline fell between those dates. The same measures are being applied to those who have to file trust income tax.
Other taxpayers who may owe money to the CRA can contact the organization to have their cases reviewed. They include those who were late filing their income tax returns this year, a CRA spokesperson said on background.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?