CRA fires 20 employees over inappropriate pandemic benefits payments

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on Friday removed 20 of its employees and said it was investigating about one per cent of its total workforce, digging deeper into cases where workers may have inappropriately received pandemic benefits payments. 

Tax agency says it's investigating about 600 employees

A sign reading "Canada Revenu Agency" under the shade of a tree stands next to an old brick building.
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) headquarters is pictured in Ottawa on Aug. 17, 2020. The CRA has fired 20 employees and is investigating hundreds of others over inappropriate pandemic benefit payments. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The tax agency is investigating a "limited number" representing about 600 of its employees, CRA said in an emailed  statement.

CRA said the number of employees it's removing is "likely" to increase toward the completion of the review.

The Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) was rolled out in 2020 to offer broad support to millions of Canadians who lost their jobs amid coronavirus shutdowns.

It provided financial support to employed and self-employed Canadians who were directly affected by COVID-19. Eligible  people received $2,000 a month.

