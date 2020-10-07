Trudeau to address Canadians on COVID-19 as Tam releases sobering new projections

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to address Canadians today as COVID-19 cases climb across the country and provinces impose new restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will also discuss the latest modelling with detailed projections on new infections during a 9 a.m. ET news conference. CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

CBC reported Thursday that COVID-19 could reach 60,000 cases a day by the end of December if Canadians increase their current level of contact with other people, according to modelling charts prepared by the Public Health Agency of Canada and seen by CBC News.

That number could be limited to 20,000 a day if Canadians maintain their current number of personal contacts, according to PHAC.

But to drive that number under 10,000 cases a day by the end of the year, Canadians would need to limit their interactions to essential activities while maintaining physical distancing and adhering to other public health guidelines.

Trudeau and opposition leaders met with Tam and her deputy Dr. Howard Njoo late Thursday to discuss the new modelling.

Trudeau will address Canadians Friday about the worsening situation at 11 a.m. ET from outside Rideau Cottage, returning to the doorstop press conferences that characterized the early days of the pandemic.

The modelling predicts that the number of COVID-19 deaths could rise from the current level of just over 11,100 to just more than 12,100 by the end of the month if Canadians maintain their current level of contact with other people.

The modelling says that there are more outbreaks now, those outbreaks are larger — more than 50 cases each — and they are affecting long-term care homes.

It also says that Indigenous communities and schools are also seeing rising caseloads and that the situation is set to get worse in all regions except the Atlantic provinces and parts of the North unless action is taken.