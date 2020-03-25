Health officials to provide projections for COVID-19 in Canada

Federal health officials will provide projections today on the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam will hold a news conference in Ottawa beginning at noon ET to update Canadians on the expected number of infections and deaths related to the coronavirus. CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

There have been more than 121,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada to date, and more than 9,000 people have died. The majority of cases have been reported in Ontario and Quebec.

Today's modelling information is not intended to predict what will happen, but to provide a snapshot of what could happen in certain scenarios.

It comes as anxiety increases about potential outbreaks as students return to classrooms in the coming weeks.

British Columbia released its own modelling Thursday, showing the province's COVID-19 curve is now climbing at a higher rate than the initial outbreak in March, and suggesting a second wave could be bigger than the first by September.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry said the province's contact-tracing efforts could help reduce the number of transmissions.

Canada's top doctor has said while Canada has been successful at slowing the spread of COVID-19, there could be a resurgence if Canadians don't strictly follow public health guidelines on physical distancing, hand-washing and limiting mass gatherings.