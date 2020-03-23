Trudeau pushes back as Trump administration moves to halt export of medical respirators to Canada

The Trump administration wants to halt the export of respirators to Canada and Latin American countries, one of the leading manufacturers of the life-saving protective equipment said Friday.

Minnesota-based 3M, which makes the N95 masks used by front-line health care workers battling the novel coronavirus, issued a stark warning after U.S. President Donald Trump invoked the country's Defense Production Act and blasted the company on Twitter.

In a statement Friday, the company said halting the exports would be wrong and would likely force other countries to retaliate in a similar manner — something that would restrict even further the already tight supply of personal protective equipment in the U.S.

"There are ... significant humanitarian implications of ceasing respirator supplies to health-care workers in Canada and Latin America, where we are a critical supplier of respirators," the company said.

3M secured 10 million masks from China facility

China has already tightened export regulations for medically necessary personal protective equipment. 3M said that through careful cooperation with Washington, it has managed to secure 10 million masks out of its Chinese facility.

It said it has worked diligently to increase production for the American market since the pandemic began.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is aware of the Trump administration's threat and Canadian officials have been working behind the scenes with American officials, reminding them that cross-border trade in goods and services goes "both ways" — and includes the Canadian medical personnel who cross from Windsor, Ont. to Detroit, Michigan to work in hospitals.

"These are things the Americans rely on," Trudeau said.

"And it would be a mistake to create blockages or reduce the amount of back-and-forth of essential goods and services, including medical goods, across our border. That is the point we're making very clearly to the American administration right now."

His comments were echoed by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland later in the day.

The lack of personal equipment for hospital staff has been a major issue for the Canadian government, and was among the top concerns discussed by Trudeau and the premiers in a video conference Thursday night.

Quebec's premier revealed this week that the province had burned through almost a year's worth of supplies, including masks, in just the last few weeks.

The federal government has scrambled to help provinces get the equipment they need, with major shipments arriving this week.