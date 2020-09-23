Trudeau, top public health officials to provide COVID-19 update as case numbers climb

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will join top public health officials at a news conference today to update Canadians on COVID-19 as the number of infections climbs in some parts of the country.

Trudeau, Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her deputy Dr. Howard Njoo will hold the briefing in Ottawa at noon ET, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Earlier this week, Tam warned that Canada is at a "crossroads" in its pandemic battle and said the actions of individual Canadians will decide whether there will be a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.

Modelling shows the epidemic is accelerating nationally, with projections that cases could climb to more than 5,000 daily by October. If Canadians don't step up preventative measures, the virus could spread out of control and trigger a wave of infections bigger than the first one, Tam said.

The following day, Trudeau delivered a rare address to the nation with a similar message. He warned that infections could surge and urged Canadians to do their part to prevent transmission by following public health guidelines on masks, gatherings and physical distancing.