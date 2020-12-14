Canada to contribute $485M to help developing countries cope with COVID-19

Canada is providing $485 million to help developing countries cope with COVID-19, including therapies to limit deaths and ease the burden on strained health-care systems.

International Development Minister Karina Gould and Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced the funding during a news conference in Ottawa today.

"The faster we can get tests, treatments and vaccines out to people, the sooner this pandemic can be contained. Canada's support of global efforts to find successful medical solutions is a win for all," Gould said in a prepared statement.

In the funding announced today, $230 million will target the procurement of treatments, allowing UNICEF to buy three million courses of COVID-19 antibody therapeutics after clinical trials and regulatory approvals are completed.

The other $255 million will go to Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a coalition of international organizations and countries that is overseeing the development, production and equitable distribution of affordable COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

Today's announcement brings Canada's total contribution to ACT Accelerator to $865 million.

Canada's contribution could also help train front-line health-care workers to administer COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics, to plan and execute mass vaccination campaigns and to procure supplies essential to the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, such as syringes or personal protective equipment.