New COVID-19 projections show virus is in decline, but Canada isn't 'out of the woods' yet: Trudeau

Soon-to-be-announced updated federal projection figures show that while COVID-19 is slowing in Canada, the pandemic is still active, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.

Federal public health officials will release their updated modelling on the number of COVID-19-related illnesses and deaths Canada could see over the next few weeks at 12 p.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live.

It's the third time Canada's leading public health officials have given an update on the expected impact the novel coronavirus will have on the Canadian population based on their data.

The update comes as some provinces have reported a downturn in cases and are beginning to reopen their economies, including some schools, stores and parks. Ontario and Quebec, however, continue to struggle to get their numbers under control.

"The data shows that we are continuing to make progress in the fight against this virus. In many communities, the number of new cases is low and we can trace where there came from. That's an encouraging sign that the virus is slowing and in some places even stopping," Trudeau told reporters outside his home at Rideau Cottage this morning.



"But I want to be very clear we're not out of the woods. The pandemic is still threatening the health and safety of Canadians."

At the end of April, the government estimated that Canada was on a path to between 53,196 and 66,835 cases of COVID-19, and between 3,277 and 3,883 deaths, by May 5.

According to CBC News figures, as of May 5 there were more than 62,000 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases and 4,166 people had died.

As of Thursday morning, Canada has 93,085 confirmed and presumptive novel coronavirus cases, with 51,048 of the cases considered recovered or resolved, according to data compiled by The Canadian Press. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial data, regional information and CBC's reporting stood at 7,539.

Ontario reported 356 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as the province's network of labs processed a record number of tests for the novel coronavirus.

The 1.2 per cent jump in cases brings the total in Ontario since the outbreak began in late January to 29,403.

During his daily briefing today, Trudeau said Canada still needs to do a better job overall of testing and contact tracing to prevent outbreaks.