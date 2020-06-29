Health officials to release new COVID-19 projections

Public health officials are expected to give an updated projection today of Canada's road to recovery as more provinces reopen their economies and borders following the initial coronavirus lockdown.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam and her colleague Dr. Howard Njoo, the deputy chief public health officer, will give their updated modelling data of how many more Canadians will likely get sick during their 12 p.m. ET briefing.

After months of intense travel rules and strict shutdowns, more provinces are easing restrictions. Later this week, the four Atlantic provinces will open their borders to each other, meaning residents in those areas can travel without having to self-isolate for 14 days.

But reopening has had its setbacks in multiple provinces.

Hundreds of people in the Kingston, Ont., area are now being tested after potentially being exposed to coronavirus after an outbreak at a local nail salon.

The local health unit confirmed on Monday that 25 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after working at, visiting or coming into contact with someone who was at the salon.

British Columbia, which has moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, is seeing a sustained rise in cases for the first time in months, with hospitalizations at their highest point since June 7 and the five-day rolling average of new cases the highest since May 17.

The government is still encouraging people to travel within the province, but also cautioned it's at a key point where cases could significantly rise if people don't take proper precautions.

More than 500,000 people have died worldwide of the illness caused by the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University researchers.

Canada has had more than 103,00 cases and more than 8,500 deaths.