Feds to detail COVID-19 vaccine deliveries for the coming weeks

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading Canada's vaccine logistics, and public health officials will today release details on how many COVID-19 shots are expected to arrive in the weeks ahead.

CBCNews.ca will carry the remarks live starting at noon ET.

The news conference comes as Canada's vaccination campaign continues to face challenges with delivery disruptions and protectionist pressure from the European Union.

As CBC News reported Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has already warned provinces to expect fewer Moderna doses than planned at the end of this month as the company grapples with manufacturing issues at its plants.

The Massachusetts-based company told Canadian officials last week that the shipments for the week of Feb. 1 would be reduced by 20-25 per cent, and now it appears this month's second shipment is also likely to be lower than expected.

"Moderna reduced shipment quantities for the week of 1-7 Feb. (from 230,400 to 180,000 doses). The week of 22 Feb. will also be impacted, but Moderna cannot confirm allocations for that week yet," the PHAC document sent to the province reads.

The Health Canada website that forecasts just how many Moderna shots will be delivered to the provinces and territories each week has been scrubbed of any data related to that Feb. 22 shipment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has maintained the government is still expecting to have six million doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna products on hand by the end of March.

To meet the prime minister's target, more than 3.5 million doses of the two products will have to be delivered in the month of March alone — or roughly 885,000 doses a week.