Health Canada set to announce approval of Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant: sources
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos to make formal announcement Thursday afternoon
Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved a vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, sources tell Radio-Canada and CBC News.
Both Pfizer and rival Moderna filed applications for vaccine approval.
Sources, including one senior government official, told both CBC News and Radio-Canada that the Moderna vaccine is the one receiving approval on Thursday.
Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will attend a morning technical briefing for media at 11 a.m. ET.
That will be followed by a news conference with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at 2 p.m. ET.
Moderna announced last week that it will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
A Health Canada spokesperson said on Aug. 22 that a decision on Moderna's bivalent vaccine was expected within weeks.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?