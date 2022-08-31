Health Canada set to announce approval of Moderna vaccine for Omicron variant: sources

Health Canada will announce Thursday that it has approved a vaccine to fight the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus, sources tell Radio-Canada and CBC News.

Both Pfizer and rival Moderna filed applications for vaccine approval.

Sources, including one senior government official, told both CBC News and Radio-Canada that the Moderna vaccine is the one receiving approval on Thursday.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, and Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo will attend a morning technical briefing for media at 11 a.m. ET.

That will be followed by a news conference with Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at 2 p.m. ET.

Moderna announced last week that it will supply 12 million doses of its COVID-19 shot adapted to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A Health Canada spokesperson said on Aug. 22 that a decision on Moderna's bivalent vaccine was expected within weeks.