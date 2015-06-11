Federal government finalizing plan to boost production of pandemic supplies

The federal government is finalizing a plan to boost production of ventilators and other medical equipment to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senior government sources tell CBC News they're hoping to work with existing manufacturers — especially of gloves, masks and ventilators — on a supply chain that's resistant to disruption.

In addition, sources say that almost every program within the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada will be "refocused" on fighting the coronavirus. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak publicly.

An announcement is expected by the prime minister on Friday.

Ventilators in particular, could spell the difference between life and death for many patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus which can damage the lungs.

Canada's chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said that while there is no current shortage of ventilators, federal officials are trying to prevent one by managing existing inventories and securing more of the machines — preparing for the possibility that the COVID-19 caseload could start overwhelming hospitals.

In a conference call with more than 300 Canadian business leaders on Thursday afternoon, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains said he is looking at "how we use our current industrial capacity to … build some of those very essential pieces of equipment, from ventilators, to gloves, to gowns, to masks."

Bains said he is "finalizing some of these details" with cabinet to fast-track procurement.

"Those are going to be critical for frontline health workers and how we deal with this crisis," he said on the call.

In recent days, Canada's automakers and aerospace manufacturers have been talking with federal officials about how they could step in to fill critical shortages of medical supplies.

Both the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association and Aerospace Industries Association of Canada said they have spoken to officials from the Department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Government sources say everything is "on the table."