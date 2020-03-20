Canadians trapped in Morocco by COVID-19 restrictions to be evacuated this weekend: Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that a flight has been arranged to bring home Canadians stranded in Morocco, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the transport sector.

"We're in discussion with Canadian airlines to help Canadians stranded abroad come home," Trudeau said this morning from outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa, where he remains in self-isolation. "We will have more details to share but the first flight will be picking up Canadians from Morocco this weekend,"

Air Canada is sending a plane Saturday that will ferry Canadians home from the North African nation to Montreal. Passengers will have to pay for this flight as it's a commercial flight — not a rescue flight chartered by the Canadian government.

Travellers can apply for up to $5,000 in financial support from the Canadian government to help with COVID-19-related travel disruptions. The loan must be repaid.

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Global Affairs Canada has heard from tens of thousands of Canadians looking to get home after the federal government announced a week ago that all travellers abroad should return to Canada and self-isolate for 14 days.

The minister's office said the government is particularly concerned about travellers in Morocco and Peru, two destinations where a large number of Canadians are stranded. Peru is under martial law and has closed its borders to everyone looking to get in or out. CBC News has heard from dozens of Canadians stuck there who have no way to get home.

Canadians now outside Canada and needing help to return home can contact the nearest Government of Canada office or Global Affairs Canada's 24/7 Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa at +1 613-996-8885 (collect calls are accepted where available), or they can email sos@international.gc.ca.