Canada receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines through global vaccine initiative

Canada has taken delivery of its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading Canada's national vaccine distribution effort, told a technical briefing on the vaccine rollout today that about 317,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine procured through COVAX arrived in Canada this morning.

The doses were manufactured by South Korean pharmaceutical company SK Bioscience, which has been contracted to make the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Canada has contributed $440 million to the COVAX facility, an initiative backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations aimed at ensuring equitable access to vaccines.

Half of Canada's contribution is going toward purchasing vaccine doses for less developed countries, while the other half purchased doses for Canadians. Canada expects to receive approximately 1.6 million additional doses through COVAX by the end of June.

Canada has been widely criticized for taking doses from the initiative. It is the only G7 country expected to draw from the vaccine supply in the program's first allotment — although a few other wealthy countries, such as New Zealand and Singapore, are also doing so. The vast majority of COVAX doses are going to lower- and middle-income countries.

COVAX has delivered 38 million vaccine doses to over 100 economies since making its first international delivery to Ghana in late February, the WHO said in a press release today.

10.5 million doses delivered, Fortin says

Fortin said the federal government has distributed over 10.5 million doses of the approved Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines to the provinces and territories as of today. He maintained that all adults who want to receive a vaccine should get their first doses by summer or early fall.

"The projections we have shared to date are very positive and would lead one to believe that if those deliveries occur as planned [and] without any delay or significant delay, provinces and territories will be in a position to vaccinate all Canadians ... the adult population, in time for summer to early fall," said Fortin.

"If provinces and territories adhere to a four-month interval and the flow of vaccines, as I indicated, is positive or remains the same ... I can't see why we wouldn't be able to accelerate that."

Deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have largely stabilized. Pfizer expects to deliver one million doses each week in April and May before ramping up to two million per week in June, for a total of more than 17 million doses by the end of June.

Moderna is set to deliver 855,600 doses next week and 1,202,400 in the last week of April. A backlog in Moderna's quality assurance process appears to have delayed those shipments by several days, although Fortin said it's possible they'll arrive earlier.

Still no delivery schedule for J&J vaccine

Federal officials still don't have a delivery schedule for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine beyond an expectation that the first shipment will arrive sometime in late April. Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine received Health Canada's approval a month ago and Canada has pre-ordered 10 million doses.

As for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, 1.4 million doses from the United States were delivered last Saturday to provinces. The remaining 100,000 from a loan of 1.5 million from the U.S. will arrive this week, Fortin said.

Another million AstraZeneca doses from the U.S. are expected by the end of June, said Joelle Paquette, a top official with Public Services and Procurement Canada.

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Howard Njoo said more than seven million doses have been administered across the country.

Eighty-one per cent of people 80 years of age or older have received their first doses and 10 per cent have received their second doses, Njoo said. Among those 70 to 79 years of age, 53 per cent have received their first dose and two per cent have received their second.