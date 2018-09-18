A public registry of federal corporations is riddled with thousands of errors and omissions because too many business owners are failing to keep the federal government in the loop about basic corporate information, says an audit by Corporations Canada.

And when the federal agency confronted the delinquent corporations with those problems, fewer than half fixed them.

Those are the findings of a 2017-2018 audit of 2,383 firms incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) and listed in a publicly accessible online database. Almost 330,000 federal corporations are registered in the database.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised a truly national corporate registry containing full information on the real owners of corporations, but the move has been delayed because of buy-in needed from the provinces and territories. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The audit identified 4,522 "deficiencies," such as whether the registry had a mandatory annual return or whether directors' addresses were current and valid. Such information is required by law in the registry.

The offending corporations were confronted with the results by the audit team, but only 45.3 per cent of the problems were corrected.

CBC News obtained the report, which does not identify individual corporations, under the Access to Information Act.

Critics have long complained the Corporations Canada registry is of little value in helping police track down money-launderers because there's no legal requirement for federal corporations to identify their real owners, known as "beneficial ownership" information.

Compliance challenge

Only 10 per cent of Canada's corporations are registered federally. The rest are registered in the provinces and territories, where there's a patchwork of rules and requirements.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said he is working with the provinces and territories to create a consolidated national corporate database, one that is publicly accessible and contains "beneficial ownership" information, just as Britain recently established. Such databases are touted as tools for chasing down tax-dodgers, terrorist financers and money launderers.

And the Corporations Canada audit indicates there's a compliance challenge associated with even a bare-bones registry, which leaves corporations themselves responsible for updating their data.

Corporations can be prosecuted for failing to adhere to the requirements of the Canada Business Corporations Act, but no charges have been laid since at least 2009. The agency also has no power to levy monetary penalties, though it can dissolve recalcitrant corporations.

They were not chosen randomly and the compliance rates reflects this - Spokesman for Corporations Canada on the weak results of a recent audit on how forthcoming corporations are in providing legally required business information

FINTRAC, the federal agency that monitors financial transactions that may be linked to terror financing and money-laundering, has complained in the past about lax vigilance at Corporations Canada.

"Corporation[s] Canada's activities to ensure that companies comply with mandated information updates that feed the registry are not utilized and effective in ensuring that information is accurate or up to date," warns a July 2016 financial intelligence report from FINTRAC, obtained under access to information.

Alesia Nahirny, executive director of Transparency International Canada, says the federal corporate registry needs to include information about the true owners of corporations. (Transparency International)

"Reportedly, registry information requirements are 'self-enforcing' and the compliance authority to inspect a corporation's records is exercised only in response to complaints …"

A spokesman for Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, which is the departmental home of Corporations Canada, said the agency acts on more than just complaints.

"The 2017-2018 audit exercise specifically targets those corporations that appear to be non-compliant based on specific factors such as undeliverable mail, incomplete addresses and complaints," said Hans Parmar.

Registry information is also compared with data held by the Canada Revenue Agency to identify inconsistencies.

"They [targeted corporations] were not chosen randomly and the compliance rate reflects this," he said.

The audit notes that the 45.3 per cent average compliance rate is an improvement on the 38.2 per cent rate of the previous year. But it also notes that the latest audit omitted corporations that had been persistently non-compliant in previous audits, which likely helped improve the latest numbers.

Persistently non-compliant

Parmar said some persistently non-compliant corporations are not active, with the owners waiting for Corporations Canada to dissolve them, so that audit resources would be wasted on reviewing them repeatedly.

The audit report says the agency plans to "continue exploring ways to expand the dissolution program where it is evident that the non-compliance is intentional."

The head of the Canadian arm of Transparency International, a non-profit group pressing governments to require disclosure of "beneficial ownership," said that ensuring Canada's registry is complete and up to date is important but not enough on its own.

"The audit focuses mostly on 'administrative' deficiencies that are important … but not necessarily core to the integrity of the corporations from an anti-money laundering perspective," said executive director Alesia Nahirny.

"Federal, provincial and territorial governments are, and have been, well aware of Canada's vulnerability to money laundering for the past 10 years at the very least. Yet they have failed to act, knowing that billions of dollars are laundered in Canada annually."

