Health officials to update Canadians today on coronavirus, as death toll rises in China

Federal government and health officials will brief Canadians on the coronavirus today, as the government continues to work out details for an airlift to repatriate citizens stranded in the affected region.

The news conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus has reached nearly 17,500, and the total number of deaths is now 362. There have been four cases in Canada to date; three in Ontario and one in British Columbia.

On Sunday, Global Affairs Canada announced that Canadians who will be evacuated from the Hubei province where the outbreak originated, as well as government officials and air crew involved in the airlift, will be quarantined for two weeks at the Trenton, Ont., military base as a precaution against a potential spread of the virus.

The government has chartered a plane and is awaiting the necessary authorization from the Chinese government.

To date, 325 Canadians have requested to be on the airlift.

China, Canada 'in communication'

In a briefing Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson is Hua Chunying said that China will make arrangements and provide assistance to countries working to repatriate their citizens "following international customary practices and our epidemic control measures." She did not provide any specifics on a potential timeframe.



"I understand China and Canada are in communication on this," Hua said, according to a translated transcript of the briefing.

Watch: What we know about the new coronavirus so far:

Information about the coronavirus outbreak is spreading fast, but what do we actually know about the illness? CBC News medical contributor and family physician Dr. Peter Lin breaks down the facts about what it is, where it came from, how it spreads and what you can do to protect yourself. 5:10

Hua also criticized the United States for imposing international travel restrictions and raising fears.



"Most countries appreciate and support China's efforts to fight against the novel coronavirus, and we understand and respect them when they adopt or enhance quarantine measures at border entry. But in the meantime, some countries, the U.S. in particular, have inappropriately overreacted, which certainly runs counter to WHO (World Health Organization) advice," she said.

"I also noted that the Canadian Minister of Health said Canada won't follow the U.S. and impose travel restrictions on Chinese or foreign nationals who have been to China. Canada believes the ban of entry has no basis, which is a sharp contrast to the U.S. behaviours."

Global health emergency

The WHO has declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency, but has praised China for its efforts to contain the virus.



Hua said China hopes countries will make "reasonable, calm and science-based judgments and responses."

"In an open, transparent and highly responsible attitude, China will enhance co-operation with the WHO and the international community. We have confidence and capability in winning this battle as soon as possible," she said.