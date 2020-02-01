PM warns against discrimination at Lunar New Year event as fears of coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to stay united and warned against the rise of discrimination as fears of the coronavirus spread.

"There is no place in our country for discrimination driven by fear or misinformation," Trudeau said at a Lunar New Year celebration at a banquet hall in Scarborough, a suburb of Toronto. "This is not something Canadians will ever stand for."

The comments come just days after politicians, public health officials and members of the Chinese Canadian community in Toronto said that more needed to be done to avoid a recurrence of the racism and xenophobia experienced during the 2003 SARS outbreak.

4th confirmed case in Canada

Public health officials in Canada confirmed another person tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to four — three in Ontario and one in B.C.

The most recent case is a woman in her 20s who attends university in London, Ont. She tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, China, on Jan. 23, Ontario public health officials said on Friday.

In China, where the outbreak originated, the number of confirmed cases rose above 11,000 on Saturday, with the death toll at 259.

Worldwide, infections have been reported in at least 24 countries outside of mainland China.

But while case numbers are increasing rapidly in China, there's been no widespread transmission outside that country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada, which is working alongside provinces and territories to monitor the novel coronavirus, says the risk to Canadians is low.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu declined to declare a public health emergency yesterday, despite the U.S. doing so. She told CBC's Power and Politics host Vassy Kapelos that Canada was closely following the guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, the federal government is working on a plan to bring home Canadians from the coronavirus-affected region of Wuhan.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne spoke with his Chinese counterpart on Thursday about the logistics for a planned airlift.

Air Canada joined airlines around the world in cancelling flights all flights to Beijing and Shanghai until at least the end of February.