Canada cuts consular staff in China amid coronavirus outbreak

Canada is cutting the number of consular staff in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, as some citizens stuck in the affected region say they are frustrated by a lack of help from the federal government.

Global Affairs Canada announced the reduced staffing at its diplomatic missions in China on Twitter and on the Beijing embassy's social media pages in Chinese on Wednesday. Canadians who need emergency consular assistance are being told to contact the emergency watch and response centre in Ottawa.

More than 6,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported globally — the vast majority of them in China — with 132 related deaths.

Some Canadians trapped in Wuhan, China, due to strict travel restrictions say they're safe but feeling abandoned by their consular officials.

Consular offices were closed Saturday through Tuesday due to the Chinese New Year.

Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is looking at ways to help Canadians stuck in China.

"We are working very closely with our consular officials in China. We're listening and concerned about the Canadians who are right now in the affected zone," he said.

Application centres closed

"We will look at what we can do. There are many countries looking at different ways to help out. It is a complex situation, but we're doing everything we can to support Canadians."

All visa application centres in mainland China are temporarily closed, and consular offices will be providing only basic services (such as passport renewals) and emergency services such as medical assistance, emergency benefits and missing persons.

According to the embassy's post, the immigration service will continue to provide services and prioritize the processing of travel documents for customers and permanent residents "who need to travel urgently to Canada for humanitarian and compassionate reasons."

Global Affairs Canada's emergency response centre can be reached by phone at 613-996-8885 or by email sos@international.gc.ca.

The government has launched a website dedicated to the coronavirus and has set up an information hotline.

The World Health Organization announced Wednesday it will convene the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee tomorrow to determine whether the current outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

During a news conference in Geneva Tuesday, Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Health Emergencies Program, praised the Chinese government's "laser focus" and committed efforts to control the outbreak and protect public health.

"The challenge is great, but the response has been massive," he said.

There's a lot of misinformation out there about the virus's origins and how it spreads.

Ryan acknowledged the challenge media outlets face in communicating accurate risk information and holding authorities and institutions to account.

All of the 15 countries that have imported cases, which include Canada, must be at "full alert," he said.

Asked if countries evacuating their citizens from the affected regions could spread the virus further, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said every country can make its own decisions but must prepare for the arrival of new cases. Those countries need to have a "thorough understanding" of their actions, he said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the House of Commons health committee was scheduled to begin hearings on the government's response to the outbreak. Scheduled to appear are Stephen Lucas, the deputy health minister, Public Health Agency of Canada President Tina Namiesniowski and Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam.

Several countries have started repatriating their citizens from the affected region in China.

A Japanese flight carrying 206 evacuees home included four people with coughs and fevers. The three men and one woman were taken to a Tokyo hospital on separate ambulances for treatment and further medical checks.

A chartered flight also landed in California today, carrying 200 Americans from China.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has stressed that the risk to Canadians remains low, but said any consular assistance to Canadians in China will be provided in a way that protects the health and safety of Canadians abroad and at home.

Today, she said she is working with Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne to develop a plan to assist Canadians.

"I've actually also had my counterparts work with the U.S. officials that are working on their repatriation, and we'll have more to say about that this afternoon," she said.

'Tailored response'

On Tuesday, Champagne said the government will provide consular services to all Canadians trapped in the coronavirus-affected region of China due to commercial travel restrictions.

He said the government would provide a "tailored response" based on the needs of the Canadians in the area — but did not say if an aircraft would be dispatched to repatriate people from the Wuhan area.

"We're looking at all options to assist them," he said.

Champagne said that 250 Canadians in the affected area have now registered with Global Affairs, and 126 have requested consular assistance to get home.

"We are in contact with them. We're trying to contact everyone, assess their specific need for assisted repatriation," he said.

"We're at the same time consulting with our allies and looking at the different options that people are considering, also in contact with the Chinese authorities."