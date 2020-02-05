Canadian Wuhan evacuees told flight will be later than initially expected

Government officials have told Canadians stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak that the airlift to return them to Canada will be later than they had initially expected.

The chartered aircraft, which seats 250 people, left yesterday for Hanoi, Vietnam, where it is to remain on standby until it can make its way to Wuhan, China. Officials have warned that a specific departure time has not yet been confirmed because Canada is still awaiting various final approvals, including clearance for entering restricted airspace, from the Chinese government.

Global Affairs Canada had sent an email to some Canadians in the region advising that the government-chartered flight was expected to leave Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in the early morning of Feb. 6, and instructed people to arrive at the airport the night before.

A follow-up email says those shortlisted for the initial evacuation do not need to report to the airport until Feb. 6, and that the flight would not be leaving the day initially expected "due to circumstances beyond the control of the Government of Canada."

Evacuees have been told to bring plenty of food and water with them, and if they take medication, to have enough to last three weeks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that more people have asked to be on the evacuation flight than the aircraft can carry, and that the government has secured a second plane to deploy if necessary. The number of people requesting repatriation has been fluctuating, but there are now about 300 Canadians seeking that assistance.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said if a second plane is needed, the process likely will be much faster than it was for the first aircraft. At the earlier stages of the outbreak, there were relatively few Canadians who had registered as being in the region and the government thought they could be extricated using allied partners.

Extensive screening measures

Hajdu said travellers showing symptoms of coronavirus or other respiratory illnesses will not be allowed to board the Canadian plane as a precaution, and there will be various levels of screening and monitoring throughout the process. If anyone develops symptoms during the flight, they will be separated from others on board.

Once back in Canada, evacuees will be under quarantine for 14 days at the Canadian Armed Forces military base in Trenton, Ont.

China's policy is to only allow foreign nationals travelling on foreign passports to leave the country, as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus. China made an exception to allow permanent residents of Canada and Chinese citizens to leave if they're accompanying a child who is a Canadian citizen.

Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne has acknowledged that could mean some families could be split up.

"We have been advocating for repatriation because obviously I saw on the news the families' stories. Everyone wants to do their best to bring all these people home. I understand their attachment to Canada. They want to come back and I feel the compassion to bring them," he said.

14-day quarantine

Once back in Canada, the evacuees will be transported to Trenton airbase, where they must remain under quarantine for 14 days.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus has climbed to more than 24,600 worldwide, with close to 500 deaths. There have been five cases in Canada to date — three in Ontario and two in British Columbia.

The second presumptive case of coronavirus in B.C. — a woman in her 50s who became ill a few days ago — was identified through testing Monday night and announced by the province's health officer on Tuesday. The test result by local health officials needs to be confirmed by the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.