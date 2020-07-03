Corey Hurren sentenced to 6 years in prison for breaching Rideau Hall gates while armed
A judge has sentenced Corey Hurren, who stormed the gates of Rideau Hall last summer with loaded firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition, to six years in prison, minus a year served.
Hurren pleaded guilty to eight charges earlier last month
Justice Robert Wadden delivered his decision this afternoon.
Hurren, a 46-year-old Canadian Armed Forces reservist, pleaded guilty earlier this month to seven weapons-related charges, including possessing guns for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace."
He also pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief for wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate on July 2.
More to come.