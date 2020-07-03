Corey Hurren sentenced to 6 years in prison for breaching Rideau Hall gates while armed

A judge has sentenced Corey Hurren — who stormed the gates of Rideau Hall last summer with loaded firearms and multiple rounds of ammunition — to six years in prison, minus a year served.

Justice Robert Wadden delivered his decision this afternoon.

Hurren, a 46-year-old Canadian Armed Forces reservist, pleaded guilty earlier this month to seven weapons-related charges, including possessing guns for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace."

He also pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief for wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate on July 2.

More to come.