Corey Hurren pleads guilty to 8 charges tied to Rideau Hall incident

The Canadian Forces reservist who today pleaded guilty to eight charges related to his storming the gates of Rideau Hall last summer, wanted to make a statement to the prime minister by showing up at one of his daily media briefings, the court heard.

Corey Hurren, 46, entered the plea in an Ottawa courtroom on Friday.

The Manitoba resident pleaded guilty to seven weapon related charges, including possessing guns for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace."

According to updated court documents, Hurren had a loaded Lakefield Mossberg shotgun, a loaded Grizzly Arms shotgun, a restricted Hi-Standard revolver, a prohibited M14 rifle and a prohibited International Arms break-open pistol with him July 2 when he drove a truck onto the grounds of Rideau Hall and set out on foot toward the prime minister's home at Rideau Cottage.

He admitted Friday to possessing the Hi-Standard revolver, the M14 rifle and the pistol, plus a high-capacity magazine without a licence.

Hurren also pleaded guilty to handling the loaded shotguns in a public place where they could not be discharged.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing damage to the gate at Rideau Hall.

According to the agreed statement of facts read out in the courtroom, Hurren was observed on surveillance video on the morning of July 2, arming himself with a number of firearms before setting out on foot.

A responding police officer asked Hurren to place his weapon on the ground.

Hurren wanted to arrest PM

Hurren refused and said he would not disarm, according to the statement.

The officer persisted but Hurren said, "I can't do that."

The court heard how he then told the officer that he wanted to arrest the prime minister.

He said he felt betrayed by his government, was angry and felt he had nothing left.

Hurren said he wanted to make a statement to the prime minister by showing up during one of his daily media briefings.

He returns to court for a sentencing hearing Feb. 23.