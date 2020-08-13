National Capital Commission suing Corey Hurren for damaging gate in Rideau Hall attack

The National Capital Commission is suing Corey Hurren for thousands of dollars to cover the cost of repairing the gate he damaged when he stormed the grounds of Rideau Hall in the summer of 2020.

According to a statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court last week, the NCC — the custodian of official residences in Ottawa — is seeking $350,000 to repair the gate and repair the surrounding property, plus $100,000 in punitive and exemplary damages.

News of the court action was first reported by Frank Magazine.

Hurren is serving a six-year sentence plus time served for driving his pickup truck into the front gates of Rideau Hall on July 2, 2020 and crossing the grounds on foot with loaded firearms.

The former Canadian Armed Forces reservist — angered by the federal government's COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms — told police he wanted to arrest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wasn't home that day.

In its claim, the NCC — which has hired the law firm Conway Baxter Wilson LLP — said the damage to Rideau Hall property was caused by Hurren's negligence.

"He created a situation of danger and emergency," says the statement of claim.

"As a result of the collision, the property was extensively damaged and needed significant repairs."

A spokesperson for the NCC wouldn't comment further on the claim, citing the ongoing legal case.

Sentencing judge called it 'armed aggression'

Hurren pleaded guilty last year to seven weapons-related charges, including possessing guns for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace."

The Manitoba resident also pleaded guilty to one count of mischief causing damage to the gate at Rideau Hall.

Images from Corey Hurren's Facebook page. (GrindHouse Fine Foods/Facebook)

The court heard how Hurren, who had lost his business during the pandemic and hadn't qualified for the emergency benefit, told the police who took him into custody that he felt "betrayed by his government."

As he imposed the sentence, Justice Robert Wadden called the July 2 incident an "armed aggression against the government which must be denounced in the strongest terms."

"Corey Hurren committed a politically motivated, armed assault intended to intimidate Canada's elected government," he said.

Hurren is serving his sentence at the Joyceville Institution in Kingston, Ont.