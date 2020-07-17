Corey Hurren, accused in Rideau Hall attack, makes brief court appearance

The Canadian Armed Forces member accused of uttering threats against the prime minister and crashing the gate at Rideau Hall with a loaded firearm remains in custody as he awaits a bail hearing.

Corey Hurren, 46, faces 22 criminal charges, most related to the four loaded firearms police say he had in his possession the day he allegedly drove a truck onto the official residence grounds and set out on foot toward the prime minister's home.

He's also accused of uttering a threat to "cause death or bodily harm" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hurren's matter was briefly before the court today, via videoconference, but his case was put over until the end of the month.

His defence lawyer Michael Davies said he is still waiting for disclosure. The Crown attorney said she only received the RCMP's evidence the day before, and not in a format the office could read.

Hurren runs a sausage-making business in Manitoba and is an active Canadian Ranger.

Before the July 2 incident he took to social media saying the novel coronavirus pandemic had taken a toll on his business.

The Crown is opposing his release.