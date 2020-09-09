Former reservist who stormed Rideau Hall looking for Trudeau granted day parole

The former Canadian Forces reservist who stormed the grounds of Rideau Hall — the official residence of the Governor General — in an attempt to confront Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was granted day parole last week.

In March of last year, Corey Hurren was sentenced to six years in prison — minus a year served — after crashing his truck through the gates of Rideau Hall in July 2020.

According to court documents, Hurren was outraged by the federal government's COVID-19 restrictions and its ban on assault-style firearms and was attempting to arrest Trudeau, who lives at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall.

The Manitoba resident pleaded guilty to seven weapons-related charges, including possessing guns for "a purpose dangerous to the public peace." He also pleaded guilty to one charge of mischief for wilfully causing $100,000 worth of damage to the Rideau Hall gate on July 2.

The damaged gate leading to the grounds at Rideau Hall on July 2, 2020. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Global News first reported that Hurren had been granted parole.

The parole board denied Hurren full parole but granted him six months of day parole, which would allow him to be released early but would require him to report nightly to a community-based residence or halfway house.

He's also required to attend psychological counselling and take prescribed medication.

The board wrote that Hurren "will not present an undue risk to society if released on day parole."

Hurren's Indigenous background — he identifies as Métis — was factored into the board's decision.

"Intergenerational effects and other systemic factors have affected Indigenous people and may be linked to [Hurren's] specific criminal behaviours," the parole report said.

During his plea hearing, the court heard how Hurren, who had lost his business during the pandemic and hadn't qualified for the pandemic emergency benefit, felt "betrayed by his government" and angry.

Hurren said he drove from Manitoba to Ottawa because he wanted to make a statement to the prime minister by showing up at one of his daily media briefings. He said he hoped his actions would be a "wake-up call" and a "turning point."

According to the agreed statement of facts, Hurren said he wanted to "show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau how angry everyone was about the gun ban and the COVID-19 restrictions."

Hurren also said that "Trudeau is a communist who is above the law and corrupt." The agreed statement of facts said Hurren didn't make any comments about wanting to kill Trudeau.

Hurren is banned for life under the terms of his sentence from possessing any firearms, ammunition or explosive substances.