Case of Corey Hurren, who faces 22 charges in Rideau Hall threat, delayed again

The Canadian Armed Forces member accused of uttering threats against the prime minister and crashing the gate at Rideau Hall with a loaded firearm has had his case put off another month.

Corey Hurren, 46, faces 22 criminal charges, most related to the four loaded firearms police say he had in his possession the day he allegedly drove a truck onto the grounds of the official residence and set out on foot toward the prime minister's home.

He's also accused of uttering a threat to "cause death or bodily harm" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not home at the time.

Hurren has not had a bail hearing yet nor has he entered a plea since his July 2 arrest.

An articling student speaking on behalf of Hurren's lawyer, Michael Davies, said the defence needs to deal with a matter in Manitoba, where Hurren is from.

The case will be back in court Dec. 4.