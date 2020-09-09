Plea hearing postponed for accused Rideau Hall intruder Corey Hurren

A plea hearing for a Canadian Forces reservist accused of breaching the gates of Rideau Hall last summer while armed has been postponed.

Crown attorney Meaghan Cunningham said she had requested that Corey Hurren, 46, appear in person this morning to enter a plea, but he appeared virtually from custody instead.

Hurren was charged with 21 offences related to the weapons police say he had in his possession on July 2, when he allegedly drove a truck onto the grounds of the official residence and set out on foot toward the prime minister's home at Rideau Cottage.

The RCMP said four firearms and a prohibited magazine were found in Hurren's truck after he was arrested that day. He's accused of careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm and unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle.

The Manitoba resident also faces a charge of uttering a threat to "cause death or bodily harm" to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was not home at the time.

According to a summary of the preliminary RCMP investigation, recently obtained through an access to information request, Hurren wanted to have the prime minister arrested for a number of recent policy decisions, including new firearms restrictions and the federal government's COVID-19 response.

The plea hearing has now been moved to Feb. 5 so that Hurren can be transferred to Ottawa.