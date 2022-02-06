Impasse in Ottawa as protesters settle in, police are strained and politicians search for solutions

An ongoing protest in Ottawa has reached an uneasy impasse this weekend, as demonstrators become entrenched in the city's downtown core, police say they do not have the resources to remove them and a political solution remains elusive.

More than a week into a demonstration that started as a protest against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers and evolved into one against all public health measures, protesters have set up temporary structures in Ottawa's downtown core to distribute food and continue to carry fuel to the protest site.

Politicians have increasingly denounced the protest, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and others calling it an "occupation" and the head of the Ottawa Police Services Board referring to it as an "insurrection."

Ford said on Sunday that his government was supporting Ottawa in whatever way it could.

While we cannot direct the police, we have provided the city of Ottawa everything they have asked for and will continue to provide whatever support they request. —@fordnation

Ottawa police, already bolstered by officers from other forces, say they do not have the resources to address the situation or remove the protesters.

"We do not have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly told an emergency meeting of the police services board on Saturday.

Local, provincial and federal politicians have condemned the protesters' actions and called for a solution. But what that solution might be remains unclear.

WATCH | Ottawa councillors discuss ongoing protests: 'This can't continue': Ottawa city councillor pushes police to find way to end protests Duration 3:11 During an emergency meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board, Coun. Carol Anne Meehan expressed frustration with Ottawa police over their response to week-long protests that have pushed local residents to the breaking point. 3:11

"This group is emboldened by the lack of enforcement by every level of government," said Diane Deans, a city councillor and chair of the police services board.

"We're giving a signal to everyone coming into town that it's a free-for-all," Coun. Carol Anne Meehan said.

More than 650 calls have been made to police since the start of the protest, resulting in 97 criminal investigations, police said Sunday. The force said earlier in the week it had opened 11 investigations related to hate crimes and four people have been charged.

Some protest organizers have indicated that they are willing to make some concessions on the noise level. In a discussion over an injunction relating to horn use on Saturday, Keith Wilson, a lawyer representing organizers, said the convoy might be willing to stop horn use overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

On Sunday morning, the Freedom Convoy group, which organized the core protest, released a statement saying protesters would refrain from honking horns until 1 p.m., "as a gesture of goodwill."

The group is facing a proposed class-action lawsuit spearheaded by Ottawa human rights lawyer Paul Champ, who on Saturday posted a video statement saying truckers could be excluded from the lawsuit if they leave the city by Monday morning.

Government response in question

Organizers for the protest have said they intend to stay in the city until the federal governments lifts all restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, even though most of those restrictions were introduced by the provinces.

Interim Conservative leader Candice Bergen called this week for the government to find a solution to the issue. On Saturday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh also pushed the government to seek a solution, but he did not provide a clear plan.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said in an interview that aired Sunday that he had heard people questioning whether the federal government would meet with protesters.

"We've been engaging Canadians throughout the pandemic. We put the question of vaccines and vaccine mandates on the ballot, and Canadians had a right to exercise their vote freely in the last election," he told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton on Rosemary Barton Live on Sunday.

The approximate area of ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa. (CBC News)

"We do need to see that the laws are enforced at the end of the day. We're a country that is based on the rule of law," Mendicino said. He also hinted that support may be coming from the federal government for the city or for local businesses that have had to close their doors for the past week due to security concerns.

"I think we are working closely with the city to look at providing some support for those who have been impacted. I know that shops and businesses have been closed, and I know that those discussions are ongoing," he said.

The protests have also received significant rhetorical endorsements from politicians south of the border, including former U.S. president Donald Trump. Ottawa police say they are aware of American funding for the protests as well.

"This is no place for Americans to involve themselves in these kinds of activities," Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, told CBC News on Sunday.

Finances in flux

On Friday, crowdfunding platform GoFundMe announced it would be stopping payments through the main convoy fundraising page, which by then had received more than $10 million in donations.

The company deleted the fundraising page from its website, saying the protest violates a rule in its terms of service that prohibits the promotion of violence and harassment.

Along with the disruption caused by blockages and noise, protesters have displayed symbols of hate, including the Confederate flag and swastikas.

Convoy organizers have instead pointed potential donors toward the Christian fundraising side GiveSendGo. As of Sunday morning, organizers had received more than $2.5 million US in donations on that site.