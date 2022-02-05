Ottawa protest faces rising resident anger, uncertain finances in its 2nd week

Just over a week since the first vaccine mandate protesters rolled into Ottawa, ongoing demonstrations face financial uncertainty and increasing frustration from local residents — even as more protesters are expected to join the group this weekend.

The number of protesters in the downtown Ottawa area has fluctuated during the past week, from thousands in the city last weekend to about 250 by Tuesday, police said. But Ottawa police announced they expect potentially thousands more protesters to arrive this weekend.

Protesters have maintained a near-constant level of noise and disruption in the downtown core of the nation's capital, blocking traffic, honking horns, setting off fireworks and organizing loud music.

Local officials and residents have spoken out about instances of harassment and intimidation by protesters, while some demonstrators have also displayed symbols of hate, including the Confederate flag and swastikas. Protesters have also put up a plywood building and tents in the area.

On Saturday, two protesters rode horses through the streets, one carrying a flag supporting former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Organizers have sought to keep the protest peaceful and to maintain a festive and positive mood among protesters themselves. The organizers have said they will stay in Ottawa until the federal government lifts all pandemic restrictions — even though most public health restrictions were introduced by the provinces.

Potential challenges to continued protest

But the protest in Ottawa is facing a series of challenges to its continued operation, including a beefed-up police response, unsteady financing and a class-action lawsuit.

Ottawa police have said they will be implementing a "surge and contain strategy" this weekend to restrict access to the downtown and reduce the impact of the protests.

"The demonstrators in the red zone area remain highly organized, well funded [and] extremely committed to resisting all attempts to end the demonstration safely," Ottawa police Chief Peter Sloly said on Friday, adding there is no timeline for removing the trucks parked downtown.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Friday that the protest had turned into an "occupation." That language was also used by Ottawa Centre Liberal MP Yasir Naqvi, speaking in the House of Commons this week.

The approximate area of ongoing anti-vaccine mandate protests in Ottawa. (CBC News)

Candice Bergen, the interim Conservative leader, called on Friday for a "peaceful resolution to this impasse," saying Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needed to provide a plan for a resolution.

"Canadians and Conservatives have heard you loud and clear. Regardless of political stripe, we all want an end to the demonstrations and we all want an end to the restrictions," she said in a statement.

Ottawa residents have become increasingly vocal about their frustration with the ongoing protests. Police said Friday they expected as many as 1,000 counter-protesters to be downtown over the weekend. But on Saturday, city councillor Catherine McKenney urged residents not to attend an organized walk, saying, "It is not safe today."

GoFundMe yanks fundraiser

The protest has been fuelled in part by money raised through crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, topping $10 million by Friday.

Campaign organizers have received $1 million of the funds, but the rest was frozen mid-week. And on Friday, GoFundMe announced it would stop payments entirely, casting the protest's financing into doubt.

Organizers have said they would use the money from the fundraiser to pay for food, fuel and lodging for the protesters and enable them to stay in Ottawa.

WATCH | Main protest fundraiser shut down: GoFundMe cuts off convoy protest Duration 2:40 GoFundMe will not disburse any more money from a fundraising campaign for the protest convoy, saying the money will be refunded. Meanwhile, Ottawa police are changing tactics ahead of what's expected to be another weekend of noisy protests. 2:40

"Please, if you can donate and help us keep these truckers going, we plan to be here for the long haul," organizer Tamara Lich said on Friday after GoFundMe's announcement. "As long as it takes to make sure that your rights and freedoms are restored."

The crowdfunding company said the protest violates its rules on violence and harassment.

Protest organizers have instead pointed supporters toward another fundraiser hosted by the Christian site GiveSendGo, which by Saturday morning had received more than $800,000 in donations. The site was blocked by PayPal last year after it was used to raise funds for people who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Court challenge filed

The protest faces another threat in the form of a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents. The challenge, spearheaded by lawyer Paul Champ, contends that the protest has caused "significant mental distress, suffering and torment" to residents because of the loud honking "12 to 16 hours" daily.

The suit, filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, is seeking $5 million in "punitive damages" and another $4.8 million in "private nuisance" damages.

Elsewhere in the country, protesters have gathered in cities like Toronto, Quebec City and other provincial capitals. A major protest also continues at the Canada-U.S. border near Coutts, Alta.