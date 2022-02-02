GoFundMe puts anti-vaccine mandate protest fundraiser on pause

The popular crowdfunding site GoFundMe has paused a multi-million dollar fundraiser for the convoy protest now tying Ottawa in knots, saying it wants to ensure that the fundraiser complies with its terms of service.

Late Wednesday afternoon, a notice suddenly popped up on the "Freedom Convoy 2022" fundraising page.

"This fundraiser is currently paused and under review to ensure it complies with our terms of service and applicable laws and regulations," the company wrote. "Our team is working 24/7 and doing all we can to protect both organizers and donors. Thank you for your patience."

The company did not say how long the fundraiser would be paused, or what might happen to the $10.1 million already collected from more than 120,000 donors. Several questions to the company from CBC News have not yet been answered.

The announcement by GoFundMe came on the same day Ottawa's police chief said some of the money donated has come from the United States.

The fundraiser — one of the most successful Canadian fundraisers in the platform's history — has also raised questions about where the money is coming from and how it eventually will be used.

At one point, GoFundMe froze the money — but still allowed donations to be made — while it asked organizers for more information about how the money would be spent. The site eventually unfroze the money and has turned over at least $1 million to the organizers.