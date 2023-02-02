Veteran broadcaster Tom Clark to be named consul-general in New York: sources

Veteran broadcast journalist Tom Clark will be named Canada's consul general in New York, sources have told CBC News.

The former chief political correspondent for Global News and bureau chief for CTV in China and Washington spent more than four decades working in Canadian journalism.

Clark has taken on a number of tasks since leaving journalism. He moderated the Conservative leadership debate in Edmonton last May. He also served as chair of the Independent Advisory Committee for Appointments to the CBC, and was involved in the process that hired CBC's president and CEO Catherine Tait.

Clark currently works as chair of public affairs and communications at Global Public Affairs, a communications and government relations firm.

Canada's consul general in New York provides diplomatic services to Canadians abroad, including passport, visa and immigration services. The consul general's office can also notarize documents, provide immigration services for foreign study and help Canadians vote from abroad.

The consulate's website says the consul general is responsible for providing services in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Bermuda.