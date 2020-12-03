Conservatives push Liberals for details on vaccine rollout plan

The Conservatives are pushing the federal government to release detailed reporting on how, and when, the COVID-19 vaccine will roll out in Canada.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his party's health critic Michelle Rempel Garner held a news conference Thursday to discuss an opposition day motion that will ask the government to release its plan by Dec. 16.

O'Toole accused the government of failing to provide Canadians with a plan and timeframe for vaccine distribution.

"Without a concrete timeline for vaccines, businesses won't have the confidence to reinvest in their operations and rehire Canadians who have been laid off during the pandemic," he said.

"Without a reliable timeline, or details, provinces have the impossible task of establishing complex supply chains with no lead time."

The motion calls for a status update on: